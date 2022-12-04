SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Andover Huskies win on the road against Rogers Royals

The Andover Huskies won when they visited the Rogers Royals on Saturday. The final score was 3-1.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 04, 2022 01:06 AM
The Huskies have now won four straight road games.

Next up:

Next up, the Royals face Champlin Park/Coon Rapids at 7 p.m. CST at Coon Rapids Ice Center. The Huskies take on Armstrong/Cooper on the road at 7 p.m. CST at New Hope Ice Arena. Both games will be played on on Tuesday.