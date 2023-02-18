Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Girls

Andover Huskies were the champions – won against Grand Rapids-Greenway Lightning

The Andover Huskies have every reason to celebrate today. The 11-1 win over the Grand Rapids-Greenway Lightning on Thursday means Andover will be crowned 2023 champion.

img_500252892_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 18, 2023 01:12 PM

The Andover Huskies have every reason to celebrate today. The 11-1 win over the Grand Rapids-Greenway Lightning on Thursday means Andover will be crowned 2023 champion.

The Huskies took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Mackenzie Jones. Ella Boerger and Isa Goettl assisted.

The Huskies increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first when Isa Goettl scored, assisted by Cailin Mumm and Madison Brown.

The second period ended with a 6-0 lead for the Huskies.

The Huskies increased the lead to 7-0, after only 11 seconds into the third period when Ella Boerger netted one again, assisted by Isa Goettl and Madison Brown.

The Huskies increased the lead to 8-0 early into the third period when Avery Kasick found the back of the net, assisted by Ella Thoreson and Amelia McQuay.

Kalle Reed narrowed the gap to 8-1 one minute later, assisted by Mercury Bischoff and Molly Pierce .

Maya Engler increased the lead to 9-1 four minutes later, assisted by Hannah Christenson.

Ella Thoreson increased the lead to 10-1 one minute later, assisted by Mackenzie Jones and Amelia McQuay.

Hanna Olson increased the lead to 11-1 four minutes later, assisted by Cailin Mumm.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.