Andover Huskies were the champions – won against Grand Rapids-Greenway Lightning

The Andover Huskies have every reason to celebrate today. The 11-1 win over the Grand Rapids-Greenway Lightning on Thursday means Andover will be crowned 2023 champion.

The Huskies took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Mackenzie Jones. Ella Boerger and Isa Goettl assisted.

The Huskies increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first when Isa Goettl scored, assisted by Cailin Mumm and Madison Brown.

The second period ended with a 6-0 lead for the Huskies.

The Huskies increased the lead to 7-0, after only 11 seconds into the third period when Ella Boerger netted one again, assisted by Isa Goettl and Madison Brown.

The Huskies increased the lead to 8-0 early into the third period when Avery Kasick found the back of the net, assisted by Ella Thoreson and Amelia McQuay.

Kalle Reed narrowed the gap to 8-1 one minute later, assisted by Mercury Bischoff and Molly Pierce .

Maya Engler increased the lead to 9-1 four minutes later, assisted by Hannah Christenson.

Ella Thoreson increased the lead to 10-1 one minute later, assisted by Mackenzie Jones and Amelia McQuay.

Hanna Olson increased the lead to 11-1 four minutes later, assisted by Cailin Mumm.