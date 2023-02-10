Andover Huskies secure victory over Northern Tier Stars

The 14-1 win at home sealed the victory for the Andover Huskies in the series against the Northern Tier Stars. Andover won in 1-0 games.

The Huskies scored five goals in first period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the first break.

The second period ended with a 10-1 lead for the Huskies.

The Huskies increased the lead to 11-1 within the first minute of the third period when Ella Boerger found the back of the net again, assisted by Madison Brown and Cailin Mumm.

Ella Boerger increased the lead to 12-1 six minutes later, assisted by Isa Goettl and Cailin Mumm.

Isa Goettl increased the lead to 13-1 six minutes later, assisted by Ella Boerger and Madison Brown.

Pyper Andrews increased the lead to 14-1 two minutes later, assisted by Amelia McQuay and Merrill Delich.