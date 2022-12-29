Andover Huskies pull ahead in the third to defeat Edina Hornets

The Andover Huskies were victorious on the road against the Edina Hornets. After two periods, the teams were tied at 1, but Andover pulled away in the third, winning the game 2-1.

Andover's Hannah Christenson scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Huskies took the lead when Cailin Mumm scored the first goal.

The Hornets made it 1-1 with a goal from Whitney Horton.

The Huskies took the lead within the first minute when Hannah Christenson netted one, assisted by Mackenzie Jones and Maya Engler. That left the final score at 2-1.

The Huskies chalked up eight straight road wins.

Coming up:

On Tuesday, the Hornets will host Stillwater Area at 7 p.m. CST at Braemar Ice Arena and the Huskies will host Champlin Park/Coon Rapids at 7 p.m. CST at Andover Arena.