Andover Huskies manage impressive turnaround

The road team Edina Hornets were in control before the third period and led 0-0 in the game. The Andover Huskies, however, turned the situation around to win with 2-1.

Andover's Maya Engler scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and in the middle of the second period, the Hornets took the lead when Ellie Chapman scored assisted by Lorelai Nelson and Tori Anderson.

Ella Thoreson tied the game 1-1 early into the third period, assisted by Mackenzie Jones and Nora Sauer.

Maya Engler took the lead seven minutes later, assisted by Hannah Christenson and Cailin Mumm.