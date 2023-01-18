High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Andover Huskies keep on winning on the road and now have nine straight road wins

The Andover Huskies' strong shape continues, and on Tuesday they beat the Blaine Bengals 4-0 on the road. The result means they now have nine successive road wins.

img_500226070_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 17, 2023 09:46 PM
Share

The Andover Huskies' strong shape continues, and on Tuesday they beat the Blaine Bengals 4-0 on the road. The result means they now have nine successive road wins.

The Huskies took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Madison Brown. Maya Engler and Isa Goettl assisted.

Madison Brown scored early into the second period, assisted by Ella Boerger and Isa Goettl.

Midway through, Ella Boerger scored a goal, assisted by Madison Brown, making the score 3-0.

In the end the 4-0 goal came from Ella Boerger who increased the Huskies' lead, assisted by Isa Goettl and Madison Brown, late in the third period. The 4-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next up:

The Bengals travel to Centennial/Spring Lake Park on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Centennial Sports Arena. The Huskies will face Champlin Park/Coon Rapids on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CST at Andover Arena.