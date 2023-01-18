Andover Huskies keep on winning on the road and now have nine straight road wins

The Andover Huskies' strong shape continues, and on Tuesday they beat the Blaine Bengals 4-0 on the road. The result means they now have nine successive road wins.

The Huskies took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Madison Brown. Maya Engler and Isa Goettl assisted.

Madison Brown scored early into the second period, assisted by Ella Boerger and Isa Goettl.

Midway through, Ella Boerger scored a goal, assisted by Madison Brown, making the score 3-0.

In the end the 4-0 goal came from Ella Boerger who increased the Huskies' lead, assisted by Isa Goettl and Madison Brown, late in the third period. The 4-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next up:

The Bengals travel to Centennial/Spring Lake Park on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Centennial Sports Arena. The Huskies will face Champlin Park/Coon Rapids on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CST at Andover Arena.