Andover Huskies keep on winning and now have seven straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Andover Huskies as they claimed another victory on Tuesday against the Osseo/Park Center Stars, making it seven in a row. They won 9-0 over Osseo/Park Center.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 31, 2023 09:39 PM
Four goals were scored in the first period, and the Huskies led 5-0 going in to the second period.

The second period ended with a 8-0 lead for the Huskies.

In the end the 9-0 came from Cailin Mumm who increased the Huskies' lead, assisted by Madison Brown, early in the third period. That left the final score at 9-0.

Next up:

The Stars travel to the Champlin Park/Coon Rapids Cougars on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Coon Rapids Ice Center. The Huskies will face Wayzata on the road on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Plymouth Ice Center.