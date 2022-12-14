Andover Huskies keep on winning and now have four straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Andover Huskies as they claimed another victory on Tuesday against the Anoka Tornadoes, making it four in a row. They won 8-0 over Anoka.

The Huskies took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Amelia McQuay. Ella Thoreson assisted.

The Huskies' Ella Boerger increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Isa Goettl and Mackenzie Jones.

The Huskies increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Ella Thoreson late in the first, assisted by Halle Dunleavy.

The Huskies' Nora Sauer increased the lead to 4-0 late into the first, assisted by Ella Boerger and Merrill Delich.

The Huskies scored two goals in second period an held the lead 6-0 going in to the second break.

Nora Sauer increased the lead to 7-0 early in the third period, assisted by Isa Goettl and Cailin Mumm.

In the end the 8-0 goal came from Isa Goettl who increased the Huskies' lead, in the middle of the third. That left the final score at 8-0.

Next up:

The Huskies play Elk River/Zimmerman away on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Furniture and Things Community Event Center. The Tornadoes will face St. Cloud at home on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Municipal Athletic Center.