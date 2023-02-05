Andover Huskies got a shutout against Stillwater Area Ponies

The Andover Huskies picked up a decisive road win against the Stillwater Area Ponies. The game ended in a shutout, 8-0.

The Huskies opened strong, early in the game with Amelia McQuay scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Pyper Andrews.

The Huskies' Madison Brown increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Maya Engler.

The Huskies increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Isa Goettl in the first period, assisted by Ella Boerger.

The Huskies scored two goals in second period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the second break.

The Huskies increased the lead to 6-0 early in the third period when Maya Engler beat the goalie, assisted by Ella Boerger and Courtney Little.

Ella Boerger increased the lead to 7-0 five minutes later, assisted by Madison Brown and Cailin Mumm.

In the end the 8-0 goal came from Ella Boerger who increased the Huskies' lead, assisted by Isa Goettl, in the middle of the third. The 8-0 goal held up as the game winner.