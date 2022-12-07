Andover Huskies got a shut out against Armstrong/Cooper Wings

The Andover Huskies picked up a decisive road win against the Armstrong/Cooper Wings. The game ended in a shutout, 9-0.

The Huskies increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Nora Sauer halfway through the first period, assisted by Halle Dunleavy.

The Huskies increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the first when Maya Engler scored, assisted by Nora Sauer and Cailin Mumm.

The Huskies' Nora Sauer increased the lead to 4-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Isa Goettl and Courtney Little.

The second period ended with a 7-0 lead for the Huskies.

Avery Kasick increased the lead to 8-0 early in the third period.

The Huskies made it 9-0 when Amelia McQuay scored, assisted by Avery Kasick early into the third. That left the final score at 9-0.

The Huskies have now racked up five straight road wins.

Coming up:

The teams play again on Tuesday, with the Wings hosting Osseo/Park Center at 7 p.m. CST at Dick Vraa Arena, and the Huskies hosting Anoka at 7 p.m. CST at Andover Arena.