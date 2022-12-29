Andover Huskies dig deep in the third to win against Edina Hornets
The Edina Hornets and the visiting Andover Huskies were tied going into the third, but Andover pulled away for a 2-1 victory in game action.
Andover's Hannah Christenson scored the game-winning goal.
The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Huskies took the lead when Cailin Mumm scored the first goal.
Halfway through, Whitney Horton scored a goal, assisted by Hannah Halverson and Nora McConnell, making the score 1-1.
The Huskies took the lead within the first minute when Hannah Christenson scored, assisted by Mackenzie Jones and Maya Engler. The 2-1 goal was the last one of the game.
The Huskies have now racked up eight straight road wins.
Next up:
In the next round on Tuesday, the Hornets will face Stillwater Area at home at 7 p.m. CST at Braemar Ice Arena, while the Huskies host Champlin Park/Coon Rapids at 7 p.m. CST at Andover Arena.