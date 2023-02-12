Andover Huskies clinch the series against Elk River/Zimmerman Elks

The 4-1 win at home sealed the series for the Andover Huskies against the Elk River/Zimmerman Elks. The result means Andover won in 1-0 games.

The Huskies took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Madison Brown. Isa Goettl and Cailin Mumm assisted.

The Huskies increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first when Maya Engler scored.

Karen Balabon scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Sophie Seidel.

Halfway through, Cailin Mumm scored a goal, assisted by Ella Thoreson and Amelia McQuay, making the score 3-1.

Madison Brown increased the lead to 4-1 late in the third period, assisted by Ella Boerger.