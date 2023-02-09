Andover Huskies beat Stillwater Area Ponies and continue winning run

The game between the Stillwater Area Ponies and the Andover Huskies on Saturday finished 8-0. The result means Andover has nine straight wins.

The Huskies opened strong, early in the game with Amelia McQuay scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Pyper Andrews and Ella Thoreson.

The Huskies' Madison Brown increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Maya Engler.

The Huskies increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Isa Goettl in the first period, assisted by Ella Boerger.

The Huskies scored two goals in second period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the second break.

The Huskies increased the lead to 6-0 early in the third period when Maya Engler beat the goalie, assisted by Ella Boerger and Courtney Little.

Ella Boerger increased the lead to 7-0 five minutes later, assisted by Madison Brown and Cailin Mumm.

In the end the 8-0 goal came from Ella Boerger who increased the Huskies' lead, assisted by Isa Goettl, in the middle of the third. The 8-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next games:

The Huskies play against Northern Tier on Thursday at 8 p.m. CST at St. Croix Valley Recreation Center. The Ponies will face Woodbury on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Andover Arena.