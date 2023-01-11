Andover Huskies beat Maple Grove Crimson and continue winning run

The game between the Andover Huskies and the Maple Grove Crimson on Tuesday finished 3-2. The result means Andover has four straight wins.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Amelia McQuay. Maya Engler assisted.

The Crimson's Stella Retrum tied the game 1-1 in the first period, assisted by Bella Shipley and Maddie Elfstrand.

Ella Boerger scored late in the second period, assisted by Courtney Little and Isa Goettl.

Late, Maya Engler scored a goal, making the score 3-1.

Ella Olson narrowed the gap to 3-2 early in the third period, assisted by Bella Shipley.

Next up:

Both teams play on Saturday, with the Huskies hosting the Pioneers at 2 p.m. CST at Andover Arena, and the Crimson playing the Fire at 3 p.m. CST at Victoria Ice Arena.