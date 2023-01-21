Andover Huskies beat Grand Rapids-Greenway Lightning – Boerger scores 2

The Andover Huskies bested the visiting Grand Rapids-Greenway Lightning 7-2 on Friday.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Huskies took the lead when Maya Engler scored the first goal assisted by Nora Sauer and Hannah Christenson.

The Huskies increased the lead to 2-0 three minutes into the period when Ella Boerger scored, assisted by Mackenzie Jones and Madison Brown.

The Huskies made it 3-0 with a goal from Ella Boerger.

The Huskies increased the lead to 4-0 early into the third period when Madison Brown netted one, assisted by Ella Boerger.

Kylie DeBay narrowed the gap to 4-1 two minutes later.

Nora Sauer increased the lead to 5-1 three minutes later, assisted by Ella Thoreson.

Courtney Little increased the lead to 6-1 two minutes later, assisted by Isa Goettl.

Isa Goettl increased the lead to 7-1 one minute later, assisted by Ella Boerger.

Mira Rajala narrowed the gap to 7-2 one minute later, assisted by Cali Madsen .

Next up:

The Huskies host Centennial/Spring Lake Park on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Andover Arena. The Lightning visit Alexandria to play the Cardinals on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at IRA Civic Center.