Andover Huskies beat Centennial/Spring Lake Park Panthers and continue winning run

The game between the Andover Huskies and the Centennial/Spring Lake Park Panthers on Tuesday finished 7-1. The result means Andover has four straight wins.

The hosting Huskies started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Hannah Christenson scoring in the first minute, assisted by Nora Sauer and Maya Engler.

The Huskies increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first period when Maya Engler scored, assisted by Nora Sauer.

The Huskies increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Ella Boerger late in the first, assisted by Madison Brown and Pyper Andrews.

The Huskies' Hannah Christenson increased the lead to 4-0 late into the first, assisted by Maya Engler and Nora Sauer.

The Huskies scored one goals in second period an held the lead 5-1 going in to the second break.

Madison Brown increased the lead to 6-1 early in the third period.

Ella Boerger increased the lead to 7-1 four minutes later, assisted by Madison Brown and Cailin Mumm.

Coming up:

The Huskies travel to Warroad on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Warroad Gardens. The Panthers host North Wright County to play the River Hawks on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at St. Michael-Albertville Arena.