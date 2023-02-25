Andover, Gentry Academy played earlier to surprising result but tonight there's a Class AA title on line

ST. PAUL — When Gentry Academy traveled to Andover to play the Huskies on Nov. 12, the Stars' start was not at all what first-year coach Billy Hengen was looking for.

"After the first period, I told my assistant coach [Monique] Aanenson that, 'we'll be lucky to get out of this building keeping the score 6 or 7-1, because Andover dominated us in the period.'"

That's not quite how things transpired.

"I was going out for the second thinking that we'd be down at least 6-1, and we won the second period 4-0," Hengen recalled after his team's semifinal win over Minnetonka. "We've been a second-period team all season."

Gentry turned a 2-0 deficit into a 4-3 win in that November matchup, snapping Andover's 33-game unbeaten streak and handing the Huskies their first home loss since 2018 in the process.

Andover players celebrate around the goal after their win against Edina Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Andover, the defending Class AA state champion, will have a chance to avenge that regular season loss — one of three all season — and repeat as state champions when the No. 2-seed Huskies and No. 4-seed Stars meet in the state title game on Saturday night at 7 p.m. inside Xcel Energy Center.

Last season, Andover ended Gentry's bid for a championship with a 5-1 semifinal beatdown, outshooting the Stars 30-9 in the process.

The Huskies rallied past Edina in the first semifinal on Friday night with a pair of third-period goals from sophomores Ella Thoreson and Maya Engler to earn their fourth straight trip to the final, while the Stars required overtime to dispatch top-seeded Minnetonka on a net front redirect by Ellie Sarauer in the late game.

Although the defending champs came into the tournament with lots of hype surrounding its top line that features Ms. Hockey finalist Ella Boerger, it's Andover's depth that makes the team so hard to beat.

HOW THEY GOT HERE ANDOVER: defeated Rosemount 9-0, Edina 2-1

GENTRY: defeated Moorhead 7-0, Minnetonka 2-1 (OT)

"Our top line deserves all the attention that they get, but they, along with the team, know how important everybody is," Andover coach Melissa Volk said after her team's semifinal win. "A lot of times when we do video, maybe we'll break down a goal by the top line but we're looking at a shift before and all those other girls were involved."

St. Thomas commit Boerger and Isa Goettl, bound for the University of Minnesota, lead the Huskies with five points in their first two games of the state tournament.

The Stars also have many high-quality players. St. Thomas commit Cara Sajevic, who was injured in November's matchup with the Huskies, leads Gentry with three goals and three assists in the state tournament. Grace Delmonico, a St. Cloud State commit, has five points in the tournament after adding an assist on the game-tying goal Friday.

Minnetonka coach Tracy Cassano said after her team's loss to Gentry on Friday night that the Skippers had to adjust to defend against the Stars' "cherry-pick hockey."

Gentry will make its second appearance in a state championship game on Saturday night. The Stars lost 3-2 to Proctor/Hermantown in double overtime in the 2021 Class A final. They've made it back to the 'X' each of the last two seasons after moving up to Class AA.

Strange things can happen in the state tournament — even more so in the biggest game of the year — but at the end of Saturday night it'll either be the Huskies adding a third championship banner in the last four years or the Stars clearing a spot for their first.

At least for the next few hours, both teams' dreams are still alive.

