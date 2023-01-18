Andi Huselid was the hero as Elk River/Zimmerman Elks beat Armstrong/Cooper Wings

The Elk River/Zimmerman Elks won on the road against the Armstrong/Cooper Wings. The game ended 1-0, and the only goal of the game came in the first period. Andi Huselid scored the goal and delivered the win for Elk River/Zimmerman.

The Elks started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Andi Huselid scoring in the first period, assisted by Dani Henrichsen.

Next games:

The teams play their next games on Thursday. The Wings will host the Stars at 7 p.m. CST at New Hope Ice Arena, and the Elks will visit the Marauders at 5 p.m. CST at Furniture and Things Community Event Center.