Allie Lemke was the hero as Prairie Centre North Stars beat Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum Tigers

In overtime it took 2:06 before the North Stars made the only goal of the game. The hero of the game was Allie Lemke, assisted by Arianna Lopez .

Next up:

The Tigers play Pine City Area away on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Pine City Civic Center. The North Stars will face Detroit Lakes at home on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Todd County Expo Arena.