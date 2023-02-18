Sponsored By
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Girls

All 16 teams headed to the 2023 state tournament are finalized, brackets to be released this weekend

Centennial/Spring Lake Park earns a 2-1 victory over first-seeded Maple Grove, while three other top-seeds win their respective sections.

IMG_0052.JPG
Centennial/St. Louis Park goaltender Kaitlin Groess, who stopped 24 of 25 shots on goal Tuesday night.
Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
February 18, 2023 09:45 AM

The final day of section tournament action has concluded and the field for the 2023 state tournament is set. Find out what teams are heading to the Xcel Energy Center next week for the prestigious competition.

Brackets and seedings should be released later this weekend.

CLASS A:

1A: Albert Lea (18-7-1)
2A: Mankato East (20-6)
3A: Luverne (21-6)
4A: South St. Paul (21-5-1)
5A: Orono (20-3-4)
6A: Fergus Falls (22-4-1)
7A: Proctor/Hermantown (19-6-2)
8A: Warroad (23-3-1)

Notables: The only section in Class A that was decided on Friday night was in 5A. Orono took a solid 4-0 victory over Holy Angels. The win included two even strength goals and two empty netters. Kali Schmidt posted two goals in the game while Senior Goalie of the Year semifinalist Celia Dahl posted a 17-save shutout.

It can be expected for Warroad to be the top seed in the state tournament, with Proctor/Hermantown likely voted No. 2.

Class AA:

1AA: Lakeville North (21-7)
2AA: Minnetonka (25-2)
3AA: Rosemount (15-11-2)
4AA: Gentry Academy (24-2)
5AA: Centennial/Spring Lake Park (21-6-1)
6AA: Edina (21-4-2)
7AA: Andover (25-3)
8AA: Moorhead (20-8)

Notables: Three Class AA games were finalized last night. Minnetonka took a 4-0 win over second-seeded Holy Family, with Senja Leeper posting two goals and Layla Hemp earing a 17-save shutout. Edina also took a 4-0 win in their section over first-seeded Blake. Hannah Halverson (Wisconsin) scored twice and Uma Corniea (Princeton) earned yet another shutout, for her ninth of the season.

In the final game of the night, second-seeded Centennial/Spring Lake Park pulled off the last minute win over first-seeded Maple Grove, 2-1. Noelle Hemr scored the first goal for the Cougars while Jaycee Chatleain scored the game winner. Kaitlin Groess posted 29-saves.

You can expect Minnetonka to earn the No. 1 seed at the state tournament, with either Gentry Academy or Andover taking the No. 2 seed. Edina will likely earn the No. 4 seed.

More news on the state tournament brackets and seedings can be expected this weekend.

