Alexandria Cardinals' winning run ended after game against St. Cloud Crush
The Alexandria Cardinals' run of five straight wins ended at home against the St. Cloud Crush. Thursday's game at Runestone Community Center finished 3-2.
The Alexandria Cardinals' run of five straight wins ended at home against the St. Cloud Crush. Thursday's game at Runestone Community Center finished 3-2.
Next games:
The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Runestone Community Center - Section 8AA Quarterfinal.