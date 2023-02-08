Alexandria Cardinals win to decide series

The Alexandria Cardinals have secured victory in the series against St. Cloud Crush in 1-0 games. The series was decided with a 6-3 win.

The first period was scoreless, and in the middle of the second period, the Crush took the lead when Jenna Amundson scored assisted by Molly Burkstrand and Ava Schmidt.

Cardinals' Kennedy Ellingson tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 1-1. Emma Ramstorf assisted.

The Cardinals made it 2-1 midway through when Ella Westlund scored the first goal, assisted by Lauren Maras and Kylie Lattimer.

The Cardinals made it 3-1 with a goal from Sophia Korynta.

Lillian Dutton increased the lead to 4-1 early into the third period, assisted by Julia Doherty and Tayler Treat.

Lauren Juncewski narrowed the gap to 4-2 five minutes later, assisted by Jenna Amundson.

Cadence Ellingson increased the lead to 5-2 two minutes later, assisted by Sophia Korynta.

Jenna Amundson narrowed the gap to 5-3 three minutes later, assisted by Molly Burkstrand.

Kylie Lattimer increased the lead to 6-3 two minutes later, assisted by Cadence Ellingson and Lauren Maras.