Alexandria Cardinals victorious against Grand Rapids-Greenway Lightning

The Alexandria Cardinals defeated the Grand Rapids-Greenway Lightning 4-2 on Friday.

The hosting Lightning opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Kylie DeBay scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Molly Pierce and Mercury Bischoff .

The Cardinals tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Lauren Maras in the first period, assisted by Emma Ramstorf and Cadence Ellingson.

The Cardinals took the lead late in the first period when Emma Ramstorf scored, assisted by Lillian Dutton and Lauren Maras.

The Cardinals scored two goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

Kylie DeBay narrowed the gap to 4-2 halfway through the third period, assisted by Kalle Reed and Allie LeClaire .

Next up:

On Monday, the Lightning will host the Northern Stars at 7 p.m. CST at Duluth Heritage Sports Center and the Cardinals will play against the Stars at 7:15 p.m. CST at Koronis Civic Arena.