Alexandria Cardinals pull ahead in the third to defeat River Lakes Stars

The Alexandria Cardinals were victorious on the road against the River Lakes Stars. After two periods, the teams were tied at 1, but Alexandria pulled away in the third, winning the game 3-1.

The visiting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Ella Westlund. Lauren Maras and Emma Ramstorf assisted.

Makayla Schrieber Horn scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Abby Storms and Emma Stanley.

The Cardinals took the lead early into the third period when Ella Westlund netted one yet again, assisted by Emma Ramstorf.

Lauren Maras increased the lead to 3-1 seven minutes later, assisted by Kylie Lattimer and Lillian Dutton.

With this win the Cardinals have four straight victories.

Coming up:

The teams play again on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Runestone Community Center.