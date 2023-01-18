Alexandria Cardinals have ended their losing streak after 2-5 vs. Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm'n Sabres

The game between the Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm'n Sabres and the hosting Alexandria Cardinals finished 5-2. Alexandria's victory puts an end to a four-game losing streak.

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Thursday, as the Cardinals host North Wright County at 7:15 p.m. CST at Runestone Community Center and the Storm’n Sabres visit Willmar at 7:15 p.m. CST at Bernicks Pepsi Arena.