Alexandria Cardinals got a shut out against Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors

The Alexandria Cardinals picked up a decisive road win against the Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors. The game ended in a shutout, 3-0.

The first period was scoreless, and late in the second period, the Cardinals took the lead when Lillian Dutton scored assisted by Julia Doherty and Jersey Severson.

Lauren Maras increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the third period, assisted by Sydney Menk.

The Cardinals made it 3-0 when Sydney Menk netted one, late into the third. The 3-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Coming up:

The Warriors host the Grand Rapids-Greenway Lightning on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Essentia Health Sports Center. The Cardinals will face Orono at home on Friday at 3 p.m. CST at Runestone Community Center.