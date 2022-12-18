Alexandria Cardinals couldn't stop star-studded Holy Family Fire from winning

The Alexandria Cardinals and the Holy Family Fire met on Friday. Holy Family came into the game off the back of a run of four successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 6-1.

The Fire took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Grayson Limke . Taylor Koeppl assisted.

The Fire increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Haley Box late into the first, assisted by Katya Sander .

The Cardinals narrowed the gap to 2-1 early in the second period when Lauren Maras beat the goalie, assisted by Morgan Aure.

The Fire made it 3-1 with a goal from Ella Knewtson .

Haley Box increased the lead to 4-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Taylor Koeppl and Grayson Limke.

Ruby Lenk increased the lead to 5-1 one minute later, assisted by Jillian Mlodozeniec and Jenna Allen .

Jenna Allen increased the lead to 6-1 one minute later, assisted by Olivia Paidosh and Casey Cronin .

Next up:

The Cardinals travel to the River Lakes Stars on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at River Lake Civic Arena. The Fire will face Moorhead on the road on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Moorhead Sports Center.