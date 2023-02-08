Alexandria Cardinals clinch the series against St. Cloud Crush

The 6-3 win at home sealed the series for the Alexandria Cardinals against St. Cloud Crush. The result means Alexandria won in 1-0 games.

The first period was scoreless, and in the middle of the second period, the Crush took the lead when Jenna Amundson scored assisted by Molly Burkstrand and Ava Schmidt.

Halfway through, Kennedy Ellingson scored a goal, assisted by Emma Ramstorf, making the score 1-1.

The Cardinals made it 2-1 midway through when Ella Westlund scored the first goal, assisted by Lauren Maras and Kylie Lattimer.

Sophia Korynta then tallied a goal late, making the score 3-1. Tayler Treat and Aubrie Porter assisted.

Lillian Dutton increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third period, assisted by Julia Doherty and Tayler Treat.

Lauren Juncewski narrowed the gap to 4-2 five minutes later, assisted by Jenna Amundson.

Cadence Ellingson increased the lead to 5-2 two minutes later, assisted by Sophia Korynta.

Jenna Amundson narrowed the gap to 5-3 three minutes later, assisted by Molly Burkstrand.

Kylie Lattimer increased the lead to 6-3 two minutes later, assisted by Cadence Ellingson and Lauren Maras.