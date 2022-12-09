Alexandria Cardinals beat Willmar Cardinals and continue winning run

The game between the Alexandria Cardinals and the Willmar Cardinals on Thursday finished 5-1. The result means Alexandria has four straight wins.

The Cardinals started off strong and took the lead right after the beginning of the game with Sophia Korynta scoring in the first period, assisted by Alena Maras and Lauren Maras.

The Cardinals increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Kylie Lattimer late into the first period, assisted by Julia Doherty.

The Cardinals' Tayler Treat increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first, assisted by Emma Ramstorf and Lauren Maras.

Ella Westlund scored early into the second period, assisted by Lauren Maras.

The Cardinals increased the lead to 5-0, after only 52 seconds into the third period when Emma Ramstorf netted one, assisted by Ella Westlund.

Chloe Lownsbury narrowed the gap to 5-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Sophia Quinn and Makenna Larson.

Coming up:

The Cardinals play against St. Cloud on Tuesday at 3 p.m. CST at TCO Sports Garden. The Cardinals will face Gentry on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Municipal Athletic Center.