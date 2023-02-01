Alexandria Cardinals beat River Lakes Stars and continue winning run

The game between the Alexandria Cardinals and the River Lakes Stars on Tuesday finished 10-0. The result means Alexandria has five straight wins.

Coming up:

Next up, the Cardinals face St. Cloud at 7:15 p.m. CST at Runestone Community Center. The Stars take on Fergus Falls on the road at 7:15 p.m. CST at Fergus Falls Community Arena. Both games will be played on on Thursday.