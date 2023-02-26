Alexa Hanrahan's hat trick leads Gentry Academy to Class AA state title

ST. PAUL — For the first time in school history, the Gentry Academy Stars are Minnesota girls state hockey champions.

Behind a hat trick from Alexa Hanrahan and 19 saves from Zoe Laming, the Stars defeated defending state champion Andover 4-1 in the Class AA title game Saturday at Xcel Energy Center.

The Stars are the first state Class AA champion other than Andover and Edina since 2016.

On its path to the state title, Gentry Academy beat all three teams ranked above it in the final Let's Play Hockey Class AA poll prior to the state tournament — No. 2 Hill-Murray in the Section 4AA final, No. 1 Minnetonka in the state semifinal and Andover for the championship.

RECENT CLASS AA CHAMPIONS 2023: Gentry Academy

2022: Andover

2021: Edina

2020: Andover

2019: Edina

2018: Edina

2017: Edina

Gentry struck the first blow of the championship game with a perfect power play midway through the opening frame. The Stars needed only 1 minute, 34 seconds of 5-on-4 time to turn their pinpoint passing into a 1-0 lead.

JuliAnna Gazdik and Grace Delmonico executed a textbook give-and-go before Hanrahan, bound for Assumption University as one of Gentry's eight Division I commits, cleaned up a loose puck in front to open the scoring 9:03 into the first.

Hannah Christenson answered for Andover, firing a shot from the left circle that ricocheted off the chest of Gentry defender Riley Reeves into the net for the sophomore's first goal of the state tournament.

After the first, the figures on the scoreboard were as level as possible. Tied 1-1 after 17 minutes, the two teams each had seven shots on goal.

Hanrahan's second of the game, a wrister that used Andover's Ella Boerger as a screen, beat Andover goalie Courtney Stagman's blocker eight minutes into the second period.

Later in the second, Hanrahan switched roles to sauce a perfect chip pass over to Delmonico that led to Gentry's third goal.

Delmonico, streaking in alone on the Andover goal, roofed a shot over Stagman and off the net's back crossbar. Despite an emphatic signal from the nearest referee, it took a moment for the crowd to register the goal after the puck entered and exited the net in a matter of milliseconds.

A beauty for Grace Delmonico! pic.twitter.com/kYsfdMPbCx — The Rink Live (@TheRinkLive) February 26, 2023

Hanrahan completed her hat trick with an empty-net goal to put the game on ice with 1:06 left on the clock.

For Gentry Academy, a Vadnais Heights-based public charter school with a heavy emphasis on athletics — especially hockey — it's the second state hockey title. The Stars won the Class A boys state championship in 2021.

This season was the third for the school's girls high school team, which reached the 2021 Class A state title game before losing to Proctor/Hermantown in double overtime.

Gentry Academy players celebrate a goal by Alexa Hanrahan (5) against Andover in the first period Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

GENTRY ACADEMY 1-2-1—4

ANDOVER 1-0-0—1

FIRST PERIOD: 1, GA, Hanrahan (Ju. Gazdik, Delmonico), 9:03, PP. 2, AND, Christenson (Engler), 15:02.

SECOND PERIOD: 3, GA, Hanrahan, (Ju. Gazdik), 8:06. 4, GA, Delmonico (Hanrahan, Heger), 11:55.

THIRD PERIOD: 5, GA, Hanrahan (Je. Gazdik, Sajevic), 15:54, ENG.

SHOTS: GA, 7-5-3—15. AND, 7-4-9—20.

SAVES: GA, Laming (6-4-9—19). AND, Stagman (6-3-2—11)