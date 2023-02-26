Sponsored By
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Girls

Alexa Hanrahan's hat trick leads Gentry Academy to Class AA state title

The streaking Stars beat every team ranked above them on their path to a state championship.

Andover vs Gentry Academy_1180.jpg
Gentry Academy players celebrate their win against Andover 4-1 Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Eli Swanson
By Eli Swanson
February 25, 2023 09:12 PM

ST. PAUL — For the first time in school history, the Gentry Academy Stars are Minnesota girls state hockey champions.

Behind a hat trick from Alexa Hanrahan and 19 saves from Zoe Laming, the Stars defeated defending state champion Andover 4-1 in the Class AA title game Saturday at Xcel Energy Center.

The Stars are the first state Class AA champion other than Andover and Edina since 2016.

On its path to the state title, Gentry Academy beat all three teams ranked above it in the final Let's Play Hockey Class AA poll prior to the state tournament — No. 2 Hill-Murray in the Section 4AA final, No. 1 Minnetonka in the state semifinal and Andover for the championship.

RECENT CLASS AA CHAMPIONS
  • 2023: Gentry Academy
  • 2022: Andover
  • 2021: Edina
  • 2020: Andover
  • 2019: Edina
  • 2018: Edina
  • 2017: Edina

Gentry struck the first blow of the championship game with a perfect power play midway through the opening frame. The Stars needed only 1 minute, 34 seconds of 5-on-4 time to turn their pinpoint passing into a 1-0 lead.

JuliAnna Gazdik and Grace Delmonico executed a textbook give-and-go before Hanrahan, bound for Assumption University as one of Gentry's eight Division I commits, cleaned up a loose puck in front to open the scoring 9:03 into the first.

Hannah Christenson answered for Andover, firing a shot from the left circle that ricocheted off the chest of Gentry defender Riley Reeves into the net for the sophomore's first goal of the state tournament.

After the first, the figures on the scoreboard were as level as possible. Tied 1-1 after 17 minutes, the two teams each had seven shots on goal.

Hanrahan's second of the game, a wrister that used Andover's Ella Boerger as a screen, beat Andover goalie Courtney Stagman's blocker eight minutes into the second period.

Later in the second, Hanrahan switched roles to sauce a perfect chip pass over to Delmonico that led to Gentry's third goal.

Delmonico, streaking in alone on the Andover goal, roofed a shot over Stagman and off the net's back crossbar. Despite an emphatic signal from the nearest referee, it took a moment for the crowd to register the goal after the puck entered and exited the net in a matter of milliseconds.

Hanrahan completed her hat trick with an empty-net goal to put the game on ice with 1:06 left on the clock.

For Gentry Academy, a Vadnais Heights-based public charter school with a heavy emphasis on athletics — especially hockey — it's the second state hockey title. The Stars won the Class A boys state championship in 2021.

This season was the third for the school's girls high school team, which reached the 2021 Class A state title game before losing to Proctor/Hermantown in double overtime.

Andover vs Gentry Academy_0325.jpg
Gentry Academy players celebrate a goal by Alexa Hanrahan (5) against Andover in the first period Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Andover vs Gentry Academy_1260.jpg
1/24: Gentry Academy forward Rachel Agerter (3) fires the puck at Andover goaltender Courtney Stagman (1) in the third period Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Andover vs Gentry Academy_1200.jpg
2/24: Gentry Academy players celebrate their win against Andover 4-1 with the fans Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Andover vs Gentry Academy_1195.jpg
3/24: Gentry Academy players celebrate their win against Andover 4-1 Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Andover vs Gentry Academy_0953.jpg
4/24: Gentry Academy defender Jenessa Gazdik (20) skates the puck against Andover in the third period Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Andover vs Gentry Academy_0909.jpg
5/24: Andover defender Cailin Mumm (4) makes a pass against Gentry Academy in the third period Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Andover vs Gentry Academy_1132.jpg
6/24: Andover goaltender Courtney Stagman (1) blocks a shot by Gentry Academy forward Cara Sajevic (7) as she skates by in the third period Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Andover vs Gentry Academy_0974.jpg
7/24: Gentry Academy forward Ellie Sarauer (18) tries to block a pass by Andover forward Ella Boerger (15) in the third period Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Andover vs Gentry Academy_0807.jpg
8/24: Gentry Academy defender JuliAnna Gazdik (10) sends the puck past Andover forward Isa Goettl (12) in the third period Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Andover vs Gentry Academy_0823.jpg
9/24: Gentry Academy forward Alexa Hanrahan (5) passes around Andover defender Merrill Delich (22) in the third period Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Andover vs Gentry Academy_0782.jpg
10/24: Gentry Academy forward Alexa Hanrahan (5) tries to sweep the rebound back in the goal but is stopped by Andover defender Courtney Little (25) in the second period Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Andover vs Gentry Academy_0757.jpg
11/24: Gentry Academy forward Grace Delmonico (22) and Andover defender Courtney Little (25) get tangled chasing the puck in the second period Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Andover vs Gentry Academy_0680.jpg
12/24: Andover forward Isa Goettl (12) brings the puck around the front of the goal to a waiting Gentry Academy goaltender Zoe Laming (35) in the second period Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Andover vs Gentry Academy_0433.jpg
13/24: Gentry Academy goaltender Zoe Laming (35) gets her glove on the puck as Andover tries to work it into the goal in the first period Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Andover vs Gentry Academy_0369.jpg
14/24: Andover forward Pyper Andrews (33) comes away with the puck between Gentry Academy defender Jenessa Gazdik (20) and Gentry Academy defender Skylar Salscheider (11) in the first period Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Andover vs Gentry Academy_0325.jpg
15/24: Gentry Academy players celebrate a goal by Alexa Hanrahan (5) against Andover in the first period Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Andover vs Gentry Academy_0590.jpg
16/24: Gentry Academy forward Ellie Sarauer (18) chases Andover defender Cailin Mumm (4) in the first period Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Andover vs Gentry Academy_0507.jpg
17/24: Andover forward Hannah Christenson (9) celebrates her goal with Andover forward Nora Sauer (8) against Gentry Academy in the first period Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Andover vs Gentry Academy_0153.jpg
18/24: Andover goaltender Courtney Stagman (1) deflects a shot by Gentry Academy forward Cara Sajevic (7) in the first period Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Andover vs Gentry Academy_0295.jpg
19/24: Gentry Academy forward Alexa Hanrahan (5) scores on Andover goaltender Courtney Stagman (1) in the first period Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Andover vs Gentry Academy_0092.jpg
20/24: Gentry Academy defender Riley Reeves (13) makes a pass against Andover in the first period Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Andover vs Gentry Academy_0105.jpg
21/24: Gentry Academy forward Cara Sajevic (7) and Andover forward Maya Engler (11) chase the puck in the first period Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Andover vs Gentry Academy_0034.jpg
22/24: Andover forward Nora Sauer (8), Gentry Academy defender Kaitlin Roberts (6) and Gentry Academy forward Rachel Agerter (3) battle for the puck in the first period Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Andover vs Gentry Academy_0722.jpg
23/24: Gentry Academy head coach Billy Hengen talks with players during a break against Andover in the second period Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Andover vs Gentry Academy_0325.jpg
24/24: Gentry Academy players celebrate a goal by Alexa Hanrahan (5) against Andover in the first period Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

GENTRY ACADEMY 1-2-1—4
ANDOVER 1-0-0—1

FIRST PERIOD: 1, GA, Hanrahan (Ju. Gazdik, Delmonico), 9:03, PP. 2, AND, Christenson (Engler), 15:02.

SECOND PERIOD: 3, GA, Hanrahan, (Ju. Gazdik), 8:06. 4, GA, Delmonico (Hanrahan, Heger), 11:55.

THIRD PERIOD: 5, GA, Hanrahan (Je. Gazdik, Sajevic), 15:54, ENG.

SHOTS: GA, 7-5-3—15. AND, 7-4-9—20.

SAVES: GA, Laming (6-4-9—19). AND, Stagman (6-3-2—11)

mshsl page boys promo image.jpg
The Tourney 2023
Minnesota State High School Hockey Tournament coverage including game recaps, photos, brackets, schedules and more from The Rink Live
February 12, 2023 08:55 PM

Eli Swanson
By Eli Swanson
Eli is an audience engagement specialist for Forum Communications Co., with experience in producing and designing content on a variety of digital platforms. He works closely with team members to enhance content to improve audience experience.
