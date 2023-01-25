Albert Lea Tigers' winning streak broken by Rosemount Irish

The Albert Lea Tigers have enjoyed a great period of success and ahead of the home game against the Rosemount Irish, Albert Lea was on a run of five straight wins. But, Tuesday's game at Albert Lea City Arena finished 2-2 and the winning streak was ended.

The visiting Irish took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Cece Hanson . Kayla Bartol assisted.

The Irish increased the lead to 2-0, after only 27 seconds into the second period when Sophie Stramel netted one, assisted by Zoe Juncker and Anna Shandorf .

The Tigers narrowed the gap to 2-1 early when Morgan Goskeson scored, assisted by Haley Austinson.

The Tigers tied the score 2-2 early into the third period when Shelby Evans found the back of the net, assisted by Aryah Hansen .

Next up:

The Tigers host the Northfield Raiders in the next game on the road on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Northfield Ice Arena. The same day, the Irish will host the Panthers at 7 p.m. CST at Ames Arena.