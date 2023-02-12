Albert Lea Tigers win to decide series

The Albert Lea Tigers have secured victory in the series against the Waseca Bluejays in 1-0 games. The series was decided with a 10-1 win.

The Bluejays took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Izabela Slectha. Maizee Storey assisted.

The Tigers tied the game 1-1 late in the first when Liley Steven scored, assisted by Emery Nelson .

The Tigers made it 2-1 halfway through the second period when Hanna Austinson found the back of the net.

Hanna Austinson then tallied a goal as he scored yet again, midway through, making the score 3-1. Elizabeth Willett assisted.

Morgan Goskeson increased the lead to 4-1 early into the third period, assisted by Mika Cichosz .

Haley Austinson increased the lead to 5-1 two minutes later, assisted by Morgan Goskeson and Hanna Austinson.

Hanna Austinson increased the lead to 6-1 one minute later, assisted by Morgan Goskeson.

Shelby Evans then increased the lead to 7-1 halfway through the third, assisted by Olivia Ellsworth .

Morgan Goskeson increased the lead to 8-1 five minutes later.

Morgan Goskeson increased the lead to 9-1 two minutes later.

Hanna Austinson increased the lead to 10-1 less than a minute later.