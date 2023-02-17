Albert Lea Tigers win knock out game against Dodge County Wildcats after an overtime thriller

The 3-2 win on the road in a game that went to overtime, for the Albert Lea Tigers against the Dodge County Wildcats means the Albert Lea Tigers are through to the next round.

Albert Lea's Olivia Ellsworth scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and in the middle of the second period, the Tigers took the lead when Hanna Austinson scored.

Midway through, Abby Simons scored a goal, assisted by Maysie Koch and Zoe Heimer , making the score 1-1.

Nora Carstensen took the lead halfway through the third period, assisted by Maysie Koch.

Liley Steven tied the game 2-2 one minute later, assisted by Sydney Kolker . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 4:43 before Olivia Ellsworth scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Hanna Austinson.