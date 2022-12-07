Albert Lea Tigers win 4-1 on the road against Minnesota River Bulldogs

The Albert Lea Tigers won on the road on Tuesday, handing the Minnesota River Bulldogs a defeat 4-1.

The hosting Bulldogs opened strong, with Makenna Andresen scoring in the first minute.

The Tigers tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Mika Cichosz late in the first period, assisted by Elizabeth Willett .

The Tigers made it 2-1 in the second period when Keira Erickson netted one, assisted by Shelby Evans .

Haley Austinson then tallied a goal late into the second period, making the score 3-1. Hanna Austinson and Mika Cichosz assisted.

Sydney Kolker increased the lead to 4-1 in the middle of the third period.

Coming up:

The Bulldogs play Waseca away on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Le Sueur Arena. The Tigers will face Dodge County at home on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Albert Lea City Arena.