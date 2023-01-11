Albert Lea Tigers score twice in the third to beat Luverne Cardinals

The Albert Lea Tigers defeated the Luverne Cardinals 3-2. The game was tied after two periods, but Albert Lea pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The hosting Tigers started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Morgan Goskeson scoring in the first minute, assisted by Hanna Austinson and Mika Cichosz .

The Cardinals tied the score 1-1 early into the second period when Tenley Behr netted one.

The Tigers took the lead, after only 25 seconds into the third period when Hanna Austinson found the back of the net, assisted by Haley Austinson.

Mika Cichosz increased the lead to 3-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Sydney Kolker .

Tenley Behr narrowed the gap to 3-2 two minutes later, assisted by Ella Apel and Mallory Von Tersch .

Coming up:

The Tigers host Mankato West on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Albert Lea City Arena. The Cardinals will face Breckenridge-Wahpeton on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Ellen Stern & Harry Stern Sports Arena.