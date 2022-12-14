SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Albert Lea Tigers got a shut out against New Ulm Eagles

The Albert Lea Tigers picked up a decisive home win against the New Ulm Eagles. The game ended in a shutout, 2-0.

December 14, 2022 11:01 AM
The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Mika Cichosz . Maria Clarey assisted.

Mika Cichosz increased the lead to 2-0 early into the third period.

Next up:

The Tigers host the Owatonna Huskies on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Albert Lea City Arena. The Eagles will face Windom on the road on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Windom Arena.

