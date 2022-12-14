Albert Lea Tigers couldn't stop Dodge County Wildcats' winning run
The Albert Lea Tigers and the Dodge County Wildcats met on Saturday. Dodge County came into the game off the back of a run of seven successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 4-2.
The Wildcats took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Maysie Koch . Abby Simons assisted.
The Tigers' Aryah Hansen tied the game 1-1 late in the first, assisted by Liley Steven and Olivia Ellsworth .
Nora Carstensen scored early in the second period, assisted by Maysie Koch.
The Wildcats increased the lead to 3-1 early in the third period when Daisy Harens scored, assisted by Abby Zeitler and Bryn Spreiter .
Nora Carstensen increased the lead to 4-1 four minutes later, assisted by Abby Simons and Maysie Koch.
Hanna Austinson narrowed the gap to 4-2 five minutes later, assisted by Shelby Evans .
Next up:
On Tuesday, the Tigers will play the Eagles at 7:15 p.m. CST at Albert Lea City Arena, and the Wildcats will play the Packers at 7 p.m. CST at Doug Woog Arena.