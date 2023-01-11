SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Albert Lea Tigers beat Luverne Cardinals in a close matchup

A single goal decided a close game as the Albert Lea Tigers won 3-2 at home against the Luverne Cardinals on Tuesday.

img_500219238_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 10, 2023 11:00 PM
Coming up:

The Cardinals play against Breckenridge-Wahpeton on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Albert Lea City Arena. The Tigers will face Mankato West on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Ellen Stern & Harry Stern Sports Arena.

