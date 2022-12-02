Afton Hulke and Tristyn Wolner won the game for New Ulm Eagles against Marshall Tigers

The road-team New Ulm Eagles got a single-goal win the Marshall Tigers. The team won 2-1 on Thursday.

New Ulm's Tristyn Wolner scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Tigers took the lead when Mady Girard scoredopened the scoring.

Halfway through, the Eagles made it 1-1 with a goal from Afton Hulke .

The Eagles made it 2-1 late when Tristyn Wolner scored the first goal. With that, Wolner completed the New Ulm Eagles' comeback.

Coming up:

The Tigers travel to Windom on Monday at 5 p.m. CST at Windom Arena. The Eagles host Worthington to play the Trojans on Friday at 5:30 p.m. CST at Worthington Hockey Arena.