Afton Hulke and Evelyn Sellner clinch it for New Ulm Eagles against Hutchinson Tigers

The New Ulm Eagles eked out a win against the Hutchinson Tigers on Tuesday. The final score was 2-1.

New Ulm's Afton Hulke scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Eagles took the lead when Evelyn Sellner scored the first goal assisted by Mya Hornick .

The Tigers tied the score 1-1 early in the third period when Elle Schweim scored, assisted by Morgan Wagner.

Afton Hulke took the lead late into the third, assisted by Jada Rahe .

Coming up:

The Eagles play Fairmont away on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Fairmont-Martin County Arena. The Tigers will face Windom at home on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST at Burich Arena.