After six straight wins, the winning run has ended for Warroad Warriors

The game between the home team Warroad Warriors and the visiting Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights finished 4-3. The result means that Warroad's run of six straight wins has come to an end on Friday.

Benilde-St. Margaret's' Kaeli Koopman scored the game-winning goal.

The Warriors took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Madilyn Skogman. Talya Hendrickson assisted.

The Red Knights tied the score 1-1 early into the second period when Sienna Duffy found the back of the net.

The Red Knights made it 2-1 halfway through when Bailey Gray scored, assisted by Kendall Hassler.

The Warriors tied the score 2-2 early in the third period when Kate Johnson netted one.

Annie Juckniess took the lead six minutes later, assisted by Lizzy Hamel and Lulu Rucinski.

Talya Hendrickson tied the game 3-3 only seconds later, assisted by Rylee Bartz and Lexi Kirkeby.

Kaeli Koopman took the lead three minutes later, assisted by Lizzy Hamel.

Coming up:

The Warriors host the Gentry Stars in the next game on the road on Sunday at 2 p.m. CST at Warroad Gardens. The same day, the Red Knights will host the Rams at 1 p.m. CST at Rams Sports Center.