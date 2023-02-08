After nine straight wins, the winning run has ended for Hill-Murray Pioneers

The game between the home team Hill-Murray Pioneers and the visiting Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights finished 4-2. The result means that Hill-Murray's run of nine straight wins has come to an end on Tuesday.

Coming up:

On Saturday, the Pioneers will host the TNT at 2 p.m. CST at Aldrich Ice Arena and the Red Knights will play against the Royals at 1 p.m. CST at St. Louis Park Recreation Center.