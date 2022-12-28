After five straight wins, the winning run has ended for Woodbury Royals
The game between the home team Woodbury Royals and the visiting Holy Angels Stars finished 5-2. The result means that Woodbury's run of five straight wins has come to an end on Tuesday.
Next up:
On Wednesday, the Royals will host the Packers at 4:30 p.m. CST at Doug Woog Arena and the Stars will play against the Marauders at 7 p.m. CST at Doug Woog Arena.