After five straight wins, the winning run has ended for Woodbury Royals

The game between the home team Woodbury Royals and the visiting Holy Angels Stars finished 5-2. The result means that Woodbury's run of five straight wins has come to an end on Tuesday.

Next up:

On Wednesday, the Royals will host the Packers at 4:30 p.m. CST at Doug Woog Arena and the Stars will play against the Marauders at 7 p.m. CST at Doug Woog Arena.