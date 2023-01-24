After five straight wins, the winning run has ended for Marshall Tigers

The game between the home team Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons and the visiting Marshall Tigers finished 1-1. The result means that Marshall's run of five straight wins has come to an end on Monday.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Dragons took the lead when Grace Braaten scored the first goal assisted by Krista Tormanen.

Brooklyn Mauch tied it up 1-1 halfway through the third period.

Next up:

Both teams play again on Tuesday with the Dragons hosting Hutchinson at 7 p.m. CST at Burich Arena, and the Tigers hosting Minnesota River at Red Baron Arena.