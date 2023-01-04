After eight straight wins, the winning run has ended for Moose Lake Area Rebels

The game between the home team Proctor/Hermantown Mirage and the visiting Moose Lake Area Rebels finished 7-1. The result means that Moose Lake Area's run of eight straight wins has come to an end on Tuesday.

The hosting Mirage opened strong, early in the game with Natalya Hooey scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Hannah Graves and Ava Anick.

The Mirage increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Anika Burke struck, assisted by Nya Sieger and Jane Eckstrom.

The Mirage's Ella Rothe increased the lead to 3-0 in the first period, assisted by Mya Gunderson and Kalea Homich.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Mirage led 4-1 going in to the third period.

Izy Fairchild increased the lead to 5-1 early into the third period, assisted by Mya Gunderson.

Nya Sieger increased the lead to 6-1 one minute later, assisted by Morgan Lavalley.

Ella Rothe increased the lead to 7-1 three minutes later, assisted by Hailey Jussila and Sophie Parendo.

Next up:

The Mirage will travel to the Andover Huskies on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Andover Arena. The Rebels will face Cloquet-Esko-Carlton on the road on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Northwoods Ice Arena.