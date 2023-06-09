After being set to play Division III in Maine, Ana Davis now headed to Bemidji State

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis senior defender Ana Davis was set to play Division III hockey for Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine, until late in the spring of her senior season.

The 5-foot-7 defender had an eye-popping high school career, specifically in her junior and senior seasons when she was the top scoring blueliner on the squad. Davis netted a whopping 24 goals and 20 assists in 2022-23 for Minneapolis and was one of the captains for the team as well.

During the past few years, it has been hard for high school athletes to earn Division I commitments due to the Covid-19 pandemic that gave so many college skaters an opportunity to use a fifth year of eligibility and because of the large number of players entering the transfer portal. Because many schools may only bring in one or two freshman, it's very tough for many young athletes to find a place to play Division I hockey.

The Minneapolis skater had plans to play for Division III Bowdoin College in Maine but Bemidji State reached out with a Division I offer late this spring. BSU was a program that talked with Davis a little bit earlier on in the recruiting process but those talks started to increase in March after the end of Davis's senior season. She was excited about the offer but didn't want to accept anything until she could take an official visit first to make sure that she liked the campus and the feel of BSU in person. That visit didn't take place until the end of April, but when it did the Minnesota native really liked the coaches and the facilities and decided to officially flip her commitment.

Davis attends Washburn High School, which is one of the seven programs that make up Minneapolis high school hockey (most players are from Washburn or Southwest this season). She didn't necessarily grow up in a hockey family but her dad did play a little bit when he was younger and now both Ana and her younger brother, Henry, play the sport.

ADVERTISEMENT

1 / 4: Ana Davis of Minneapolis shoots the puck during a game. 2 / 4: Ana Davis of Minneapolis competes in a game. 3 / 4: Ana Davis of Minneapolis skates with the puck during a game. 4 / 4: Ana Davis of Minneapolis skates with the puck while a defender chases her.

The defender is a talented multi-sport athlete and at one time didn't know whether hockey or soccer was her primary sport. She is also a smart student-athlete and plans on studying mathematics at Bemidji State.

Davis joins Blaine's Shelby Sandberg as a couple of late pick-ups for Bemidji State's 2023-24 roster. The Beavers lost six players to the transfer portal (forwards Reece Hunt and Claire Vekich, defenders Taylor Larson, Ella Anick, and Adriana Van De Leest, and goalie Hannah Hogenson) and have two seniors that may or may not return for a fifth season (defender Abby DeLaRosa and forward Paige Anderson). Since there are four, possibly five defenders leaving the program, Davis could see ice time starting immediately this upcoming fall.

The incoming freshman class for Bemidji is one chalk full of Minnesotans, including Davis (Minneapolis), Sandberg (Blaine), Riley Reeves (Gentry Academy), Olivia Dronen (Moorhead), alongside Kate Johnson and Talya Hendrickson of Warroad.

Davis should be a great asset to the BSU blue line as she'll bring a high compete level, an ability to generate offense, and some grit (she led her squad with 51 PIM this past season).

Minneapolis went 12-14-1 this season in Davis's fifth year of varsity play. She finished her high school career with 129 points over 120 contests.