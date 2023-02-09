Addison Bowlby unstoppable as Lakeville North Panthers beat Rochester Mayo Spartans

The Lakeville North Panthers beat the Rochester Mayo Spartans at home 14-0. Addison Bowlby stole all the post-game praise after having scored an incredible six goals.

Shay Swanson, Anna Tomas, Allison Abeln, Gracie Hanson, Ashley Wagenbach and Hannah Weckman scored the remaining goals for the home side.

The Panthers started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Ashley Wagenbach scoring in the first minute, assisted by Alexa Ruppert and Addison Bowlby.

The Panthers increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Addison Bowlby scored, assisted by Makayla Lee.

The Panthers' Addison Bowlby increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the first period, assisted by Greta Smith and Gracie Hanson.

Eight goals were scored in the second period, and the Panthers led 11-0 going in to the third period.

The Panthers increased the lead to 12-0, after only eight seconds into the third period when Addison Bowlby found the back of the net again, assisted by Gracie Hanson and Greta Smith.

The Panthers increased the lead to 13-0 within the first minute when Addison Bowlby scored yet again, assisted by Gracie Hanson and Alexa Ruppert.

The Panthers made it 14-0 when Allison Abeln beat the goalie, assisted by Aliya Johnson and Makayla Lee late into the third period. The 14-0 goal held up as the game winner.

The Panthers were called for no penalties, while the Spartans received no penalties.