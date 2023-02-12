Addison Bowlby and Ashley Wagenbach in excellent shape as Lakeville North Panthers beat Owatonna Huskies
On Saturday, a single goal ended up deciding a close game as the Lakeville North Panthers defeated the Owatonna Huskies 2-1.
On Saturday, a single goal ended up deciding a close game as the Lakeville North Panthers defeated the Owatonna Huskies 2-1.
The Panthers opened strong, early in the game with Ashley Wagenbach scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Shay Swanson and Gracie Hanson.
The Panthers increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Addison Bowlby netted one.
Ezra Oien narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the third period.