Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.
High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Addison Bowlby and Ashley Wagenbach in excellent shape as Lakeville North Panthers beat Owatonna Huskies

On Saturday, a single goal ended up deciding a close game as the Lakeville North Panthers defeated the Owatonna Huskies 2-1.

img_500250220_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 11, 2023 09:29 PM
Share

On Saturday, a single goal ended up deciding a close game as the Lakeville North Panthers defeated the Owatonna Huskies 2-1.

The Panthers opened strong, early in the game with Ashley Wagenbach scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Shay Swanson and Gracie Hanson.

The Panthers increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Addison Bowlby netted one.

Ezra Oien narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the third period.

Related Topics: OWATONNA