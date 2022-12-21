SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Achterkirch scores twice in Rogers Royals' win over Owatonna Huskies

The Rogers Royals bested the visiting Owatonna Huskies 5-1 on Tuesday.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 20, 2022 09:55 PM
The Royals took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Avery Achterkirch. Ava Johansson assisted.

The Royals scored three goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

Avery Achterkirch increased the lead to 5-1 late into the third period.

Next games:

The Huskies play against Farmington on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. CST at Breck School Anderson Ice Arena - Breck Holiday Tournament. The Royals will face Gentry on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST at Farmington Schmitz-Maki Arena - Schmitz Holiday Classic.

